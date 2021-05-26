Cancel
El Paso, TX

Biden administration physically restricts 12 GOP lawmakers from access to border facility

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Tuesday denied several Republican lawmakers access to a Drug Enforcement Administration border facility in El Paso, Texas. A delegation of 12 GOP members of Congress were physically restricted from entering the El Paso Intelligence Center during a visit to the southern border, Fox News reported. The lawmakers have reportedly attempted to gain access to the facility for weeks and been rebuffed by Biden’s government.

