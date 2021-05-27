Cancel
Paige VanZant to Rematch Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 on July 23

By Jay Pettry
Sherdog
 13 days ago

A match that went down in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2019 will take place again, now under bare-knuckle rules. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced on Thursday that its July 23 event titled BKFC 19 has gained an interesting women's rematch. Paige VanZant (8-5 MMA, 0-1 BK) will take on Rachael Ostovich (4-6 MMA, 0-0 BK) for a second time, this time in the striking-only league. The two first toed the line at UFC Fight Night 143 in early 2019, and VanZant recorded the win by tapping the Hawaiian with an armbar. It is yet unclear if this bout will headline the event.

