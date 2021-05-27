Paige VanZant to Rematch Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 on July 23

This weekend sees UFC 263 take place in Glendale, Arizona. In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is set to defend his title against Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo is undoubtedly one of the most dominant champions in the UFC, but it remains to be seen if he can surpass Demetrious Johnson as the greatest flyweight in UFC history. He has still got some way to go to achieve that, but it’s definitely possible for him to do so in the future.