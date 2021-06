Cardano attained an all-time high of $2.46 in May; what lies ahead in June?. Cardano and Ethereum have maintained stability and a moderately upward momentum over the weekend. May has come to an end after being one of the most remarkable months for Cardano (ADA). It is the month that Cardano attained an all-time high of $2.46. The 5-day chart shows a descending triangle that recovered on Monday following the weekend downswing. Analysts attribute the recent weekend downtrend to a group of banks in Britain that announced to crack down on cryptocurrency activities. Nonetheless, Cardano and Ethereum have maintained stability and a moderately upward momentum even while the broader cryptocurrency market is performing within a bearish circle.