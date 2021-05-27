Cancel
Bellmore, NY

Covid-19 shots now offered at home

By Don Clavin, Town of Hempstead Supervisor
Herald Community Newspapers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors and homebound residents can have Covid-19 vaccines administered to them in their homes after Town of Hempstead officials introduced the vaccine service in Bellmore last Friday. Town Medical Director Dave Neubert and members of the town’s Emergency Medical Services squad injected the program’s first shot into the arm of...

