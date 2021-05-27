Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester Man Charged in Fatal Crash Jailed Again

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 8 days ago

(Rochester, MN) -- Olmsted County prosecutors are seeking higher bail for a Rochester man charged in a fatal drunken driving crash. Thirty-four-year-old Sterling Haukom was arrested Tuesday for alleged repeated violations of his electronic alcohol monitoring. Haukom is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in a February crash that left 18-year-old Erika Cruz dead. Police say he was speeding just before the fatal crash and his blood alcohol level was three-times the legal limit. The prosecution wants his bail increased to 100-thousand dollars during a hearing this (Thursday) afternoon.

