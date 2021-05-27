The Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 Years Later

On the night of 31 May 1921, a white mob descended upon the prosperous, all-black neighborhood of Greenwood, in north Tulsa, Oklahoma. In less than 24 hours, the mob – enraged over the thwarted lynching attempt of a 19-year-old black shoeshiner who probably stepped, accidentally, on a white elevator attendant’s foot – burned what had been known as “Black Wall Street” to the ground, destroying more than 1,200 black businesses, churches and homes and leaving over 10,000 residents homeless. The exact death toll was not recorded, but Red Cross estimates at the time put it upwards of 300 black people. Survivors recounted planes flown by white pilots that dropped kerosene bombs from above, and recalled witnessing dozens of black bodies dropped from bridges into the Arkansas River, or into mass graves.