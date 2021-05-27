newsbreak-logo
The Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 Years Later

kmuw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you ask most Americans about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, one refrain comes up over, and over, and over again: “I’ve never heard of it.”. In 1921, white Tulsa residents destroyed the Black neighborhood of Greenwood, OK, in two days of bloodshed, fire, and violence. Anywhere from 39...

Minoritieswhro.org

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten

One of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history occurred 100 years ago, May 31-June 1, 1921. Known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, a mob of white residents set fire to “Black Wall Street”—hundreds of Black-owned businesses and homes in the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma—killing an estimated 100-300 Black residents and leaving an estimated 10,000 Black residents homeless. The new documentary Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten, premiering Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m., examines this deadly assault on the 100th anniversary of the crime in the context of other racial massacres and police killings, including the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd (May 25, 2020).
PoliticsThe Guardian

Tulsa Race Massacre centenary: major event canceled after payment dispute

A major event to commemorate the centenary of the Tulsa Race Massacre was canceled amid an impasse over payments to three survivors, organizers said. The Remember & Rise event was scheduled for Tulsa on Monday, a holiday observed across the US as Memorial Day. The musician John Legend was slated to perform and the politician and voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams was to deliver a keynote speech. But negotiations over the survivors’ attendance broke down.
MinoritiesPosted by
FOX26

Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Joi McCondichie is a native of this city, but her life and career in public education kept her away from home for decades. When she returned to Tulsa from Los Angeles with her then-teenage son, she moved into a home just off of the Osage Prairie Trail on the city's north side.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Leading Race Massacre Scholar: Reparations A Must

One of the preeminent scholars of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre said Thursday that reparations for survivors and descendants are undeniably necessary. "The fact of the matter is, without a doubt, the three remaining survivors of the massacre and the descendants of any and all survivors of the massacre deserve some form of financial restitution for what happened to them and their family in 1921," historian Scott Ellsworth said near the end of an address given as part of the John Hope Franklin National Symposium.
MinoritiesOneida Dispatch

Black mistrust remains 100 yrs after Tulsa Massacre

There's been progress in the relationship between the Tulsa police and the city's Black community in the 100 years since the masacre in 1921. The police chief is now Black, but studies show that Black people still don't trust the police. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MinoritiesThe Guardian

‘Justice looks like telling the story’: the long buried story of the Tulsa race massacre

On the night of 31 May 1921, a white mob descended upon the prosperous, all-black neighborhood of Greenwood, in north Tulsa, Oklahoma. In less than 24 hours, the mob – enraged over the thwarted lynching attempt of a 19-year-old black shoeshiner who probably stepped, accidentally, on a white elevator attendant’s foot – burned what had been known as “Black Wall Street” to the ground, destroying more than 1,200 black businesses, churches and homes and leaving over 10,000 residents homeless. The exact death toll was not recorded, but Red Cross estimates at the time put it upwards of 300 black people. Survivors recounted planes flown by white pilots that dropped kerosene bombs from above, and recalled witnessing dozens of black bodies dropped from bridges into the Arkansas River, or into mass graves.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Hundreds participate in Armed Second Amendment March

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Black Power Convention is being held in the Greenwood District this weekend. Organizers are holding a Second Amendment March for Reparations at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and will be walking through downtown Tulsa. Hundreds of people marched to "show support for reparations and...