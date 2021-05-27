D23: Cruella Soundtrack Cassette and Patch

If you didn’t already know because of some blip in the time vortex, the end of the week has arrived and that can only mean one thing – the Daybreakers have emerged from the musical caverns to uplift your spirits and satisfy your indie-craving tastes. This week’s list is a feel-good, coastal indie mega mix inspired by the Golden State. Don’t be surprised if you also get transported back to the sweet memories of 2010, shamelessly entering the Hollisters and Abercrombies of the world. The rising artists showcased in this collection have quickly captured our attention with their abilities to create such warm, melodic, instrumentally explorative soundscapes. They all create and perform with great panache, undeniably received by the listener.