‘Anon Pls’: Talking With The Anonymous Creator Behind Deuxmoi

Introducing Ben Seagren, aka Jupiter, a New-York based photographer, makeup artist, and drag queen. Working closely with the drag community, the born-and-raised Coloradan uses his background in storytelling to capture creative, surreal, and unique portraits of his subjects that often hit home to many who struggle with mental health. Refusing to allow anxiety and depression rule, his pieces go beyond the struggles highlighting the beauty within them and the transformation that can come as a result of working through the hard times. As depression and anxiety have risen over recent years, especially within the LGBTQ communities, this year’s issue on mental health is more important than ever. OFM had the opportunity to chat more with Ben about his work as well as his own struggles with mental health.