Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Download These Cruella Wallpapers to Add Fashion to Your Phone

d23.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re celebrating all things Cruella, in advance of the film’s debut in just a few days’ time… And what better way to bring of that same rebellious, revengeful fun into your daily life than by adding some style to your smartphone?. These brand-new phone wallpapers feature Cruella (Emma Stone) in...

d23.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Smartphone#Disney Style#Fun Time#Bff#Cruella Wallpapers#Feature#Brand#U S Theaters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MakeupAllure

MAC's Cruella-Inspired Makeup Is Its Most Diabolical Disney Collection Yet

To accompany the live-action origin story of the iconic villain, MAC is releasing nine new products with its new Disney Cruella Collection. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Despite their...
Beauty & Fashionthatsitla.com

Cruella’s Stone and Thompson Talk Being Fashionably Mean

To create the aesthetics of a 70s punk rock vibe within the British fashion scene is one thing, it’s another to find the right cast to play the roles to give that world life. And Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella” did that by casting Emma Stone as the title character and Emma Thompson as the Baroness. Together, they make an excellent protagonist and antagonist pairing because there are no real heroes for a film like “Cruella,” just a villain you can root for.
Beauty & Fashionfanboynation.com

‘Cruella’ Review — Fabulous Fashion, Flimsy Film

In recent years, Disney has mined its vast vaults of classic characters for cinematic reinventions of old favorites. Now when thinking of the potential villains that could be reshaped into antiheroes, the last name on that list would Cruella De Vil, who after all was rather open about her desire to murder 101 dalmatians. Well, Disney overlooked the objections of ASPCA and has moved forward with Cruella, the origin story of Cruella De Vil starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie. Cruella is weird movie. I’m just not sure who the intended audience for this movie is, but I know that I’m not a part of it. As hard as Cruella tries to be something different, it can’t escape the fact that it’s a cookie-cutter corporate product. Finally, they’ve made a family movie for moms who shopped at Hot Topic in their teens.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Spotify now lets you download songs to your Apple Watch

Spotify is finally making a long-awaited feature a reality - the option to download songs to your Apple Watch and stream directly to your headset. Up until now, the watchOS Spotify app was merely a remote control of the iOS app on the iPhone but with the new update, you will be able to stream music offline without the need of a phone at all.
Apparelnymarketreports.com

Elevate Your Lifestyle: Step Up Your Fashion With Diesel Watches

Diesel is a well-known and popular Italian clothing brand. Other than manufacturing clothes, shoes, and accessories, they are also known in the watch-making industry. Diesel and Fossil work hand in hand to produce some of the most affordable and amazing watches. Fossil makes diesel watches. Fossil is a notable watch...
Cell Phonestechnewsvision.com

Spotify at last adds offline music downloads on Apple Watch

Spotify is adding the ability to download playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch to play offline, the organization declared Friday. Clients will actually want to stream audio in 96kbps, add and delete Spotify content on their phones, and sync with the Watch. “Being able to download music and podcasts...
Beauty & FashionInverse

Cruella : The Marvel Cinematic Universe, but make it fashion

The first ten minutes of Cruella are going to break the Internet. Even Disney’s classic Sleeping Beauty castle logo is revamped in black-and-white, signaling that this isn’t your regular Disney movie... It’s a little different. That’s confirmed when Cruella narrates her own birth, saying she’s always made a statement. Cut to: an infant with a shock of two-tone black-and-white hair. These first few seconds are a microcosm of the film as a whole: unabashed, on-the-nose, but always hyper-aware of what it wants to be.
Petsshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Cruella’ Stitches Together a Fashionable Revenge Tale

Consider me stunned. Okay, “stunned” might be too strong an adjective but I will admit to being more than just simply pleasantly surprised by Disney’s devilishly entertaining Cruella. Even lifelong dog lovers will be won over with this engaging tale of loss, loyalty, and cut-throat high fashion hijinks that reveals the hidden backstory of 101 Dalmatians’ canine-hating villain.
Beauty & Fashiontribuneledgernews.com

This 'Cruella' combines '70s London punk and Alexander McQueen in bold fashion

To create a believable backstory for Cruella, the gaunt, screeching villain from Disney's 1961 animated classic "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," director Craig Gillespie also needed a believable setting. Gillespie's new live-action origin story, "Cruella," plants a young version of the character, called Estella, in 1970s London where she's an aspiring fashion designer. Although it's not specified, the director sees the story, based on a screenplay by Tony McNamara and Dana Fox, unfolding in 1978 — the heart of the punk era.
Beauty & FashionWorld Inside Pictures

8 Resume Writing Tips for Your Fashion Career

When you have to compose a resume for your fashion business, it is crucial to make it stand out even if you are going to certain style extremes, which is acceptable if one considers that you follow a certain trend and the factors that reflect your creative vision. While your resume must show all the necessary information and the contact details, doing it for your fashion must be a bit different style-wise because otherwise, it will turn into a dry list of facts that talk about your fashion shows and education. The trick is to keep people interested and inspired as they encounter your personality.
Beauty & Fashioncravenherald.co.uk

Film review with Toby Symonds: 'Cruella', a fashionable feast of bad

AN icon of fashionable villainy for over half a century, Cruella de Vil returns to screens this week for an origins story many are calling ‘The Devil Wears Disney’. Long before the likes of The Lion King and Mulan, 101 Dalmatians received the Disney remake treatment way back in the 90s. That film, and, to a lesser extent, its sequel, was a hit with audiences. Such is the enduring appeal of the character, who first appeared in print in 1956, and the world in which she exists. The leading roles afforded several dozen adorable puppies helped too.
Moviesd23.com

Downloadable: Test Your Lucasfilm Movie Mastery with This Exclusive Crossword Puzzle

Hello there, Jedi (puzzle) masters! Get the “fortune and glory” you deserve by solving our epic crossword puzzle celebrating Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary. Clue difficulty ranges from “youngling” to “Sith-ly sinister,” so you may need to consult your holocron, Jedi texts, and grail diary for this one! However, if the solution does not present itself, seek out the answer key and find illumination. May the Force be with you in your quest!
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Costuming 'Cruella': The Fashion Behind a Villainous Disney Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has always been known for her notorious and outlandish sartorial statements, but how her signature black-and-white looks came to be is a story unto itself. Director Craig Gillespie traces the Disney villain’s origin story in the new live-action feature film “Cruella,” which follows Estella (played by Emma Stone, who also serves as an executive producer), a young, quick-witted, fashion-obsessed orphan in 1970s London. The budding talent crosses paths with her nemesis, iconic designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), setting the stage for Estella’s descent into madness as vengeance-filled antihero Cruella, played by Glenn Close in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians.”
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

OnePlus WellPaper app changes wallpaper based on your phone usage

OnePlus today released WellPaper, a wallpaper app design to change based on how you use your phone. WellPaper is a live wallpaper app. It uses data from your phone's app usage and then categorizes the apps into six categories — social, lifestyle and communication, entertainment, gaming, information and business, and tools. It then assigns each category its own color. Based on your usage, the colors on your homescreen will then change through the course of the day.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Download Android 12 Beta for Your OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The Android 12 beta is up for select devices, most notably for select Pixel and OnePlus devices. We’ve already discussed the update for Pixel phones, but now OnePlus has completely detailed the Android 12 beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
ShoppingReal Simple

This $8 Removable Wallpaper Is All You Need to Refresh Your Space, According to Amazon Shoppers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A change in season calls for some redecorating—at least in our book. If you're looking to revamp your space, adding new elements of color and texture is a great way to freshen things up and give a stagnant-feeling room new life. But if your schedule doesn't allow for a full-on furniture shopping spree or paint job, opting for quick and easy solutions like removable wallpaper will help achieve your interior design dreams without any hassle. In fact, there's one that Amazon shoppers swear by for all of their makeover needs: the Abyssaly Removable Wallpaper.
Behind Viral Videoslaptopmag.com

How to Download YouTube Videos on Your PC

Though many of YouTube's videos are nothing more than cute viral clips you could live without, there are plenty you'd want to watch, even if you're somewhere with a weak or non-existent Internet connection. Whether you want to save a music video so you can listen to the song any time you want or grab an entire movie that someone posted, it's easy to download YouTube videos and save them for offline viewing. Here's how to download YouTube videos on your Windows PC.