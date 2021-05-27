This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Despite the release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins at this time last year, unit sales of print books managed to rise 2.3% last week over the week ended May 23, 2020, at outlets that report to NPD BookScan. Following its release last May, the most recent addition to Collins' Hunger Games saga sold more than 271,000 copies in its first week on sale. The comparison to one of last year’s blockbusters dropped unit sales in the young adult fiction segment by 24.4% for the week. The #1 selling title in the category in the most recent week was Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone, which sold over 13,000 copies.