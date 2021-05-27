Cancel
Knox County, OH

Knox County JFS recognizes Lori Jones-Perkins/New Directions

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Department of Job & Family Services continues to recognize community partners and individuals who assist in reaching the agency’s mission of making the lives of children and families better, especially during the last year. May’s Community Impact Award goes to Lori Jones-Perkins, executive director,...

mountvernonnews.com
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

COTC and East Knox 2021 Graduate: Molly Gebhardt

2021 Senior Spotlights are brought to you by Central Ohio Technical College. Future Plans: Ohio University to major in Global Studies: Asia. List Of Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Field commander in Band, played Volleyball, basketball, track and theatre. Favorite Quote: That's what she said!. Personal Message To Your Senior: Don't...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio Case No. 2021-7017

Applicant hereby gives notice to all interested persons, that the applicant has filed an Application for Change of Name in the Probate Court of Knox County, Ohio, requesting the change of name of Izzabell Lynn Buteau to Izzabell Lynn Green. The hearing on the application will be held on the 30th day of June, 2021, at 11:00 o'clock A.M. in the Probate Court of Knox County, located at 111 East High Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253, Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Newton E. Swartzmiller, et al.. Judgment has been rendered in the above captioned case for taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs (plus any additional taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs, or other charges due and payable as of the date of confirmation of sale), against certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 32-00161.000, commonly known as 0 Westmoreland Drive, Howard, Ohio 43028, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Knox County Auditor’s Fair Market Value of the property is $4,400.00. The said judgment orders the property to be sold by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio for no less than $4,848.98. The Sheriff will therefore sell the collective properties to the highest bidder to pay such judgment. The Sheriff’s Sale will be held at the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 11540 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 18, 2021. In the event the said property does not receive a sufficient bid, it shall be re-offered for sale at the same time and location on June 25, 2021 for an amount sufficient to satisfy the judgment on said parcel. Terms: 10% of purchase price but not less than $500.00 on day of sale with balance in 30 days or upon receipt of Sheriff’s Deed, whichever is later. Payment method is check, money order, or bank check only.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Knox County Chamber updates area vaccine locations

A recent email from the Knox County Chamber of Commerce updated the following vaccine locations:. Vaccines available on an open appointment basis. The scheduling app is on the pharmacy's website. Pick the date and time to receive a J&J vaccine. Appointments are preferred over walk-ins to keep waste at a minimum and organization at the highest.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Letter to the Editor, 05.15.21

MOUNT VERNON – May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The...
Ohio StateKnox Pages

Lane closures to begin May 18 on Ohio 13

MOUNT VERNON Current and upcoming road closures and restrictions for Knox County are listed below. Click on each route to see the location at OHGO.com. State Route 13 road widening and related work - This project includes roadway widening and other upgrades on SR 13 between James Street and Franklin Street. Estimated project completion is November 30, 2021.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Knox County youth recognized for prevention advocacy

FREDERICKTOWN – Natalie Baker, a member of the Teen Advisory Council of Knox County (TAC), has been named a recipient of the Youth Advocate Award for 2021 from the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Association of Ohio (ADAPAO). The ADAPAO youth prevention awards honor excellence in and commitment to drug...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Knox County Master Gardener volunteer training available

MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Master Gardener Volunteer training will take place in 2021. Becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer is an ongoing process. Your contributions to the community start during the initial course. Afterwards, you will have the skills and knowledge necessary to strengthen your relationship with the environment and the community.
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Split vote favors creating community advocate position for MVPD

MOUNT VERNON — In a split decision, Mount Vernon City Council agreed on Monday to create the position of community advocate within the Mount Vernon Police Department. In the 4-3 vote on the third reading, council members Samantha Scoles, Tammy Woods, and John Francis voted no. Councilwoman Janis Seavolt said...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Hiring: Facility/Maintenance Technician

Knox Public Health is seeking a Facility/Maintenance Technician to complete needed repairs and improvements; building and grounds alterations, renovations and construction; make repairs of any faulty conditions in equipment, buildings, and grounds; responsible for the physical condition of the buildings and grounds; periodically inspect and incorporate preventive measures to the buildings and grounds, which includes roofs, sidewalks, parking lots, etc; confer with appointed authority to determine conditions, the scope of work to be performed and assist with the preparation of cost estimates when needed. The Facility/Maintenance Technician will be responsible for all facets of maintenance of all Knox Public Health facilities including the grounds, buildings, equipment, and vehicles.
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Commissioners plan to relocate EMA to former dental office

MOUNT VERNON — The Board of Knox County Commissioners plans to buy the former dental office at 104 E. High St. and relocate the county's EMA office into the space. “We'd been in discussions for quite some time for a better location for the EMA office,” Commissioner Bill Pursel said on Thursday. “The sheriff's office is getting cramped in space.”
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Lucy Knox DAR chapter celebrates silver anniversary

MOUNT VERNON – The Lucy Knox Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the 25th anniversary of the organization of the chapter on May 1, 2021, with State Regent Kathleen Gobin Dixon as a special guest. On May 11, 1996, twenty ladies came together at the Russell Cooper house in...
Knox County, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

Food For The Hungry Grants $25,000 for Tangible Needs

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio— Due to the generous donations from the community members of Knox County, Food For The Hungry was pleased to release the first-ever tangible grant opportunity. Many churches, food pantries, and other non-profit organizations have had tangible needs revealed to them in the past year. Through this grant, FFTH was able to aid 10 organizations a total of $25,000. The Salvation Army and Interchurch Social Services were awarded $10,000 each through a separate grant application.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

SPI summer sessions 2021

MOUNT VERNON – This year’s roster of Science & Play Intersect! (SPI) summer sessions will provide a balance of structured explorations, active group play and time for kids to just connect and hang out. All programs operate at various outdoor locations in Knox County. The locations of these summer sessions...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Sealed Bids for Berlin Township Roadway Improvements 2021

Sealed Bids for Berlin Township Roadway Improvements 2021 will be received by the Township Fiscal Officer, at Berlin Township House located at 20517 Old Mansfield Road until 7:00 pm local time, Date: May 19, 2021, at which time the Bids received will be open and read aloud. Bids shall be...