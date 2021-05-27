Knox County JFS recognizes Lori Jones-Perkins/New Directions

In the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, Case No. 20TF10-0253, Shelley Coon, Knox County Treasurer v. Newton E. Swartzmiller, et al.. Judgment has been rendered in the above captioned case for taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs (plus any additional taxes, assessments, interest, penalties, and costs, or other charges due and payable as of the date of confirmation of sale), against certain real property bearing Permanent Parcel No. 32-00161.000, commonly known as 0 Westmoreland Drive, Howard, Ohio 43028, the legal description for which may be found in Plaintiff’s Complaint, a copy of which is available from the office of the Knox County Clerk of Courts, 117 E. High St., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050. The Knox County Auditor’s Fair Market Value of the property is $4,400.00. The said judgment orders the property to be sold by the Sheriff of Knox County, Ohio for no less than $4,848.98. The Sheriff will therefore sell the collective properties to the highest bidder to pay such judgment. The Sheriff’s Sale will be held at the Knox County Sheriff's Office, 11540 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on June 18, 2021. In the event the said property does not receive a sufficient bid, it shall be re-offered for sale at the same time and location on June 25, 2021 for an amount sufficient to satisfy the judgment on said parcel. Terms: 10% of purchase price but not less than $500.00 on day of sale with balance in 30 days or upon receipt of Sheriff’s Deed, whichever is later. Payment method is check, money order, or bank check only.