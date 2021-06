The Office of Business and Finance is concentrated on operational excellence and useful resource stewardship, the pillar of Ohio State’s strategic plan that gives the financial help for our ambitions as a nationwide flagship public research university. We work to guard and grow the sources available to spend money on educating, studying, analysis and affected person care. Administrative Enrollment Controls are initiated when limitations of house, faculty, or other assets in a major stop accommodating all students who request them. Students must comply with the executive enrollment controls which are in impact for the semester that they enter the university.