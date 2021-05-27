Cancel
Mount Vernon, OH

International Alliance of Community Chaplains to hold fundraiser picnic

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON – The International Alliance of Community Chaplains will hold a fundraising event on Saturday, June 19. This organization is headquartered in Knox County and provides chaplain services to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and to other organizations. The event will be a BBQ chicken dinner picnic outside on the grounds of the First Baptist Church located at 303 S. Edgewood Road in Mount Vernon. The food is free, but those planning to attend need to reserve their dinner by calling 419-618-5174 by June 1. Attendees will be given an opportunity to make a donation to IAOCC at the event. It is suggested that attendees bring their own lawn chairs.

mountvernonnews.com
