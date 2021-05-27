Cancel
Data Show Dupilumab Significantly Reduces Asthma Attacks, Improves Lung Function in Children

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients who added dupilumab to standard of care saw a 65% reduction in the rate of severe asthma attacks over 1 year. New data from a randomized phase 3 trial indicate that dupilumab (Dupixent) is effective in reducing pediatric asthma attacks and improving lung function. An FDA decision for children with moderate-to-severe asthma is expected by October 21, 2021.

www.pharmacytimes.com
NutritionNature.com

Effect of age and body mass index on vitamin D level in children with asthma in Riyadh

Vitamin D deficiency prevalence in children has been rising. Low 25-hydroxyvitamin D3 (25(OH)D3) levels contribute to poor asthma control in children. This study assessed 25(OH)D3 levels in children with asthma from Riyadh with respect to anthropometrics, dietary, and lifestyle variables. Children with asthma (n, 60; 2–17 years) were assessed for serum 25-hydroxy vitamin D3 (25(OH)D3) level and body anthropometrics (weight, height, and body mass index [BMI]). Vitamin D dietary intake, sun exposure, and sociodemographic data were collected using a structured questionnaire. Thirty-one children (52%) had a 25(OH)D3 level < 50 nmol/L, 15 of whom (25%) had a level < 30 nmol/L. 25(OH)D3 level was significantly negatively correlated with age (P < 0.05), weight (P < 0.02), and height (P < 0.05). Children with a 25(OH)D3 level < 30 nmol/L had a significantly higher BMI than children with insufficient and sufficient vitamin D levels (P < 0.01). There was no significant effect of sex on 25(OH)D3 level. Higher 25(OH)D3 level was associated with a greater body area exposure to the sun. This study found that > 50% of the children with asthma had below sufficiency vitamin D levels. The vitamin D screening and supplementation of older and overweight children with asthma is recommended.
Public Healthhealio.com

Top news of May: Dupilumab in children, monoclonal antibody cocktail for COVID-19 and more

The Healio Editors have compiled a list of the most-read news in pulmonology posted in May. Highlights from the last month include highlights from the American Thoracic Society International Conference, with new updates on asthma treatments; a monoclonal antibody cocktail that reduced hospitalization and death in the outpatient setting; respiratory symptoms with dual use of tobacco and e-cigarettes; and more.
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

ADHD Medications Associated With Reduced Risk Of Suicidality In Children With Significant Behavioral Symptoms

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADHD medications may lower suicide risk in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance and other behavioral disorders, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, address a significant knowledge gap in childhood suicide risk and could inform suicide prevention strategies at a time when suicide among children is on the rise.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Sporebiotics Improve Functional Dyspepsia Symptoms

Compared with placebo, sporebiotics significantly reduced postprandial distress, epigastric pain, and several other symptoms of functional dyspepsia, reported lead author Lucas Wauters, MD, PhD, of University Hospitals Leuven (Belgium), and colleagues. "Acid suppressive or first-line therapy with PPIs [proton pump inhibitors] for functional dyspepsia has limited efficacy and potential long-term...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

ACG Updates Guideline for Idiosyncratic Drug-Induced Liver Injury

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In an updated clinical guideline issued by the American College of Gastroenterology and published in the May issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of idiosyncratic drug-induced liver injury (DILI). Noting that DILI remains one...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

How Amblyopia Impairs Children’s Everyday Function

A recent study examined amblyopia’s impact on children’s ability to perform higher-order visual processing with executive function demands in order to gain a better understanding of visual pathway deficits in everyday function. The researchers found that children with amblyopia have significant visual processing deficits. The study included 20 children with...
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

New Data Demonstrate Significant Improvement in Hematologic Complete Response with Combination Therapy in Certain Patients With Light Chain Amyloidosis

Analysis from the phase 3 ANDROMEDA study also shows doubling rates of organ response with no new safety signals for patients taking daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj. The results of a recent phase 3 trial evaluating daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro; Janssen and Johnson & Johnson) showed a potential benefit for improving hematologic complete response (hemCR) in patients with newly diagnosed light chain (AL) amyloidosis.1,2 This new data from the ANDROMEDA study (NCT03201965) were presented Tuesday, during the virtual 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Conference.1.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cardiac Monitor Implant Detects A-Fib in More Stroke Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients with ischemic stroke attributed to large- or small-vessel disease, an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) more frequently detects atrial fibrillation (AF) over 12 months than usual care with external cardiac monitoring, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Sciencehealio.com

In genetic analysis, statin-induced LDL decline linked to new-onset diabetes

In a Mendelian randomization analysis, LDL reduction associated with statin use was linked to elevated odds of type 2 diabetes, but not with other pleiotropic effects. The researchers devised a weighted genetic risk score based on variants in HMGCR that affect LDL to determine whether it had any relationship to observed pleiotropic effects of statins.
Yogageneticliteracyproject.org

‘Magic mushroom’ migraine relief? Single dose of psilocybin shows significant impact in reducing intractable headaches

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Migraine treatments can be either preventive or abortive, and they range from prescription drugs, to over-the-counter medications like Advil Migraine, to home remedies like yoga or taking a hot shower.
Scienceinsidescience.org

How the Coronavirus Attacks the Lungs -- and How We May Be Able to Stop the Damage

(Inside Science) -- One of the hallmarks of severe infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is the damage it can do to the lungs, which can leave them scarred in a way that may cause long-term problems. Now, by studying the minute details of how the virus’s proteins interact with our cells, researchers have discovered how it causes that damage -- and suggested a way to develop drugs that will prevent it.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab Shows Significant Survival Benefit in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Researchers estimate a 5-year overall survival rate of 42.9% for patients treated with durvalumab compared with 33.4% for those administered a placebo after chemoradiation therapy. Data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting showed that treatment with durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) provides a sustained and clinically meaningful...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Mortality Up for Patients With Active Cancer

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with active cancer hospitalized with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are more likely to die, according to a study published online June 7 in Cancer. Chen Fu, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Can low-light laser therapy improve brain function

With depression and Alzheimer’s on the rise, our brain health is understandably a top concern for most people these days. People are seeking every way possible to improve their brain and keep it healthy for life. Research has shown that there is a proven tool that you and even your doctor may not even know about, that is both affordable and easily available to improve your brain function. This valuable tool is called low-level laser therapy (LLLT).