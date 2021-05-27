Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bipartisan Bill Aims to Ensure Timely Access to Oral Oncology Drugs

By Aislinn Antrim, Associate Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legislation would require that patients with cancer have access to oral oncology drugs within 72 hours of having the prescription submitted to the patient’s pharmacy benefits manager. With the introduction of the Timely Access to Cancer Treatment (TACT) Act in Congress, Representatives Terri Sewell (D-AL) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)...

www.pharmacytimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terri Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oncology#Oral Health#Patient Care#Health Services#Pbm#Coa#Mba#Representatives Sewell#Oral Oncology Drugs#Oral Cancer Drugs#Ensure Timely Access#Health Care Delivery#Critical Care#Health Insurance Plan#Pharmacy Services#Financial Support#Doctors#Bureaucratic Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Bill aims to increase health care access for immigrants

AUGUSTA — As the 130th legislative session begins to wrap up, state lawmakers have important funding decisions to make. People gathered outside of the State House Tuesday to make sure their voices were heard. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, is sponsoring a bill that would help immigrants have better access...
Congress & Courtschaindrugreview.com

NASP applauds the introduction of bipartisan legislation to reduce drug costs

WASHINGTON — This week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate introduced legislation to rein in the high cost of prescription drugs and support the needs of specialty pharmacy patients living with life-altering and life-threatening specialty medical conditions. The Pharmacy DIR Reform to Reduce Senior Drug Costs Act will ensure that medication savings are passed along to seniors and that these savings are not otherwise used to manipulate drug costs under Medicare Part D or to disadvantage the specialty pharmacies serving patients who have such conditions as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, or HIV.
Congress & Courtsnews9.com

Surface Transportation Bill Gaining Strong Bipartisan Support

While President Biden continues to seek Republican backing for his nearly $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, a smaller bill focused solely on surface transportation is gaining momentum and strong bipartisan support, including from Oklahoma's senior Senator. Last week, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, once chaired...
Congress & CourtsBradford Era

Bipartisan bill seeks to save USPS

Suddenly Congress, with an assist from the Biden administration, seems interested in saving the U.S. Postal Service rather than eviscerating it. The broadly bipartisan Postal Service Reform Act, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan and Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, has 10 Republican cosponsors and is likely to pass.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Bipartisan negotiators making progress on police reform bill

A bipartisan group of negotiators is making headway on sweeping police reform legislation, three sources said, as they narrow in on a compromise over one of the most challenging issues plaguing the talks: qualified immunity. Two of the sources said the issue is "mostly" settled, while the third source said...
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Bipartisan Senate Bill Would Give Marijuana Businesses Access To Insurance Coverage

A bipartisan bill refiled in the Senate on Thursday would give state-legal marijuana businesses greater access to insurance coverage and protect the companies that offer those plans from being punished by federal regulators. The measure’s introduction comes on the same day that a much-anticipated bill is set to be filed that would increase the cannabis industry’s access to banking services. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is the sponsor of the marijuana insurance legislation, titled the Clarifying Law Around Insurance of Marijuana (CLAIM) Act. Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) will soon be introducing a companion version in the House, as she did last Congress. As it stands, cannabis firms are restricted in their ability to gain property, casualty and title insurance coverage. This bill would prohibit penalizing insurance providers for simply covering those businesses, and it would bar insurers from terminating or limiting policies for marijuana companies or ancillary businesses due to the nature of their enterprise. 2/ The CLAIM Act is a major step forward for business owners, employees, and customers. It’s time to remove these federal strangleholds and let the cannabis industry thrive.https://t.co/sS8AbpVhZD — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 18, 2021 Further, it would prohibit “recommending, incentivizing, or encouraging an insurer not to engage in the business of insurance in connection with a policyholder, or downgrade or cancel the insurance offered to a cannabis or cannabis-related business,” a summary of the legislation states. Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) are also original cosponsors of the CLAIM Act. But unlike last session, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) did not initially sign on to the new version. “Current federal law prevents these small business owners from getting insurance coverage, and without it, they can’t protect their property, employees or customers,” Menendez said in a press release. “Our legislation simply levels the playing…
Albany, NYhudsonvalley360.com

New York Oncology Hematology recognized for its quality of value-based cancer care

ALBANY — New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH) recently received designation by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern NY (NENY) as a Blue Distinction® Center for Cancer Care, which is part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. By combining nationally consistent quality criteria with locally effective value-based programs, Blue Distinction Centers for Cancer Care deliver maximum value to members battling cancer by aligning health care payments with improved health outcomes. The designation is available for all cancer types and various care settings, including physician groups, cancer centers, hospitals and accountable care organizations (ACOs).
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Weekly

In Bipartisan Effort, Allred Works to Ensure Texas National Guard Has Adequate Resources to Serve Fast-Growing Population

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) joined members of the Texas congressional delegation from both sides of the aisle in urging the Department of Defense to review how changing population demographics impact the needs of National Guard Bureaus. Allred and his colleagues asked that the Administration work with them to help Texas’ National Guard keep pace with the needs of the state’s growing population.
Dutchess County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Bipartisan bill to protect local creeks still flowing

ALBANY – Senator Sue Serino and Assemblymember Didi Barrett are teaming up to announce that their bill to designate Saw Kill and Fall Kill creeks as inland waterways has passed in both houses of the Legislature. The bill paves the way for municipalities along the waterways to participate in the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), qualifying them for state revitalization grants and empowering area communities to more effectively create long-term development and preservation plans.
Congress & CourtsTheInterMountain.com

Manchin reintroduces drug epidemic bills

CHARLESTON — In recent weeks, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has reintroduced nine bills to address the growing drug epidemic facing West Virginia and the United States. In 2020, over 90,000 Americans died from drug related overdoses, which is the highest year of overdose deaths ever recorded, with over half of those likely involving an opioid or synthetic opioid.
Congress & Courtsnaturalgasworld.com

Bipartisan US bill proposes tax credits for carbon storage

This is the second such bill to emerge so far under the Biden presidency. A bipartisan measure drafted by US legislators fills the gap in tax legislation for credits on carbon capture, representatives said May 25. “This is a pivotal time in this country to address the existential climate crisis,...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Lummis votes for bipartisan highway funding bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined her colleagues on the Environment and Public Works Committee in voting unanimously to pass a highway funding bill Wednesday. The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act authored by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Tom Carper, D-Del.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; and Ben Cardin, D-Md.,...