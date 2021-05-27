2021 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, picks: Legendary expert releases surprising predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to make changes under rookie NFL coach Urban Meyer, as news broke in recent weeks that the Jaguars signed former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to the tight end position. Tebow was coached by Meyer at Florida and spent three years as a quarterback with the Broncos and the Jets. The 33-year-old Tebow's move to tight end is even more curious in that it is a position he never played. How should you approach the Jaguars, whose total of six victories is one of the smallest 2021 NFL win totals?