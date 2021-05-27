newsbreak-logo
2021 Belmont Stakes odds, contenders, picks: Legendary expert releases surprising predictions

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park just east of New York City in Nassau County. Post time is scheduled for approximately 6:49 p.m. ET. There will be no Triple Crown winner with Medina Spirit winning the Kentucky Derby and Rombauer winning the Preakness Stakes. Both were double-digit underdogs in the morning line odds, so can another long shot surprise at the Belmont Stakes 2021?

