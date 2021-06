Follow your passion and make a social impact with an Engage Virtual Range Franchise. Owning an Engage Virtual Range franchise means more than just having the freedom to be the boss; it also allows enthusiasts to turn their passion for instruction into a viable business. Engage Virtual Range utilizes virtual technology to simulate a live-fire range with none of the risks. The shooting bays immerse visitors in virtual technology that puts them front and center for all the action. Through the use of state-of-the-art virtual simulation guns, guests get the look, feel, and sounds of shooting an actual gun without the additional cost of expensive ammo. And since EVR is specifically designed to cater to all experience levels, the scope of a virtual shooting range franchise is much broader.