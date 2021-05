The interior is over the top, but the eight-car garage is Batcave-worthy. Turn onto Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood, Minnesota, and you’re almost there. Hidden in plain sight on St. Alban’s Bay on Lake Minnetonka, a $15 million home is on the market now complete with its own fancy garage that includes a car wash. When you have the funds to purchase a multi-million-dollar property, it seems that dealing with the rest of the world isn’t necessary. One would imagine that owners could afford a set of full-time employees to chamois off any high-end vehicles by hand.