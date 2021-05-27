EVENTS: Denver Day of Rock to Benefit Amp the Cause Being Presented This Saturday, May 29th
Denver Day of Rock is a one-day music festival benefitting the work of Amp the Cause. This free event features five stages of live music along Denver’s 16th Street Mall on Saturday, May 29th (Memorial Day weekend). Denver Day of Rock unites the community through music and family friendly entertainment while also raising funds to help Amp the Cause continue to support non-profits in our community.www.coloradomusic.org