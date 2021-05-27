EVENTS: Next COMBO General Meeting: “Making an Affordable Music Video That Gets Attention”
Join us on Monday, June 21st at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom (or phone) as we take a look at affordable ways to make a music video of your song that gets attention, “likes”, and “followers”. Leading the panel discussion will be COMBO Board member Jamie Krutz a Colorado-based writer, performer, composer and creative video producer. He helps create rich, compelling media productions for a variety of clients. Confirmed speaker Nigel Dick, director of such famous videos as Guns ‘n Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine,” Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”, and Pussycat Dolls’ “Stickwithu” will lead our panel. Also confirmed Dylan Owens of Babelord! More on Dylan later.www.coloradomusic.org