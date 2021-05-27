Cancel
IN MEMORIAM: Stop Motion’s Drummer K.R. Azad “Zod” Passes // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

By Songwriter's Corner
coloradomusic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Evan Lei on Fb, 5/21/21: I lost one of my best friends yesterday. I found my friend and he was gone. I remember playing a John Scofield tune with you at the local 46, and then going back to the jam every week hoping you’d be there. I was lucky enough to catch you again after 2 months and invite you to join the band and the rest is history. All of the long jam sessions and rehearsals. All of the late, late nights at our apartment listening to music playing Smash. We never did get to start that math-y project we always talked about. You taught me a lot about music and how to be a better friend. Your laugh was infectious and your energy always brought the room to life. I’m so grateful we had the few years with you that we did. This doesn’t feel real. Things won’t be the same without you. Love you, Zod. I miss you.

www.coloradomusic.org
