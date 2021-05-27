Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

REPORTS: COVID Guidance Hits Wrong Note for Singers

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians object to guidance on indoor singing that is more restrictive than before the last national lockdown. A number of leading music organizations have written to the [British] Government objecting to updated guidance that allows only 6 people to sing together indoors. This is because indoor singing activity should be treated the same as other non-professional music activity and indoor organized sports activity, as was the case between August and December 2020. This campaign has been supported by The Incorporated Society of Musicians, Making Music, the Association of British Choral Directors, the Association of British Orchestras and the member organizations of Singing Network UK.

www.coloradomusic.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hits#Singing Network Uk#Updated Guidance#Choirs#Music Organizations#Upcoming Performances#Indoor Singing Activity#Professionals#Research#Compelling Arguments#Physical Exercise#Government Support#Social#Covid 19 Transmission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthmix929.com

One of the real singers behind Milli Vanilli dies of COVID-19

John Davis, one of the singers who actually performed the hit songs credited to Milli Vanilli, has died of COVID-19, the New York Post reports. He was 66. Davis’ daughter confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly.”
Aurora, COsentinelcolorado.com

‘Aurora Singers’ hit a pandemic high note with global audience

| In the middle of December, Tanner Kelly noticed an unusual note in the inbox of the Aurora Singers’ Facebook Messenger account. A man from eastern China was inquiring when he would be able to access the digital stream of The Singers’ holiday showcase entitled “Let It Snow.” The performance was set to go live at 7 p.m. Dec. 12, although the group’s newest Chinese fan seemingly hadn’t accounted for the some-14-hour time difference between Aurora and his home country.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Releases 'BADASS Greatest Hits'

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans has just released a new compilation album called "BADASS Greatest Hits". The effort, which can be ordered at this location, contains "20 massive hits on one album," including Dave's version of "Rockin' In The Parlour", the song that originally appeared as the B-side of AC/DC's debut single, 1974's "Can I Sit Next to You, Girl".
Behind Viral Videosnativenewsonline.net

Indigenous Throat Singers a Hit on TikTok

MONTREAL — When 22-year-old Shina Novalinga (Inuk) and her mother sing together, the two women face each other, clutching one another’s forearms, omitting an identical sound from deep in their throat that–when heard together—can mimic the sound of birds, the wind, the river, or even a puppy. The pair are...
TV & VideosTVGuide.com

The Masked Singer Season 5 Winner Definitely Judged Those Wrong Guesses

Even Piglet's 5-year-old daughter recognized his voice. [Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Masked Singer Season 5 finale! Read at your own risk!]. It shouldn't be a surprise by now that the celebrities who end up winning The Masked Singer are typically professional musicians. Even if they're multi-hyphenates who also perform in other mediums, every single winner so far is also known for music. But they've also been people who aren't necessarily pop culture's foremost vocalists — maybe they're better known for songwriting, like Season 3 winner Kandi Burruss, or their auto-tuned songs, like first-ever winner T-Pain, or most recently for acting, like Season 2 winner Wayne Brady and Season 4 winner LeAnn Rimes.
Tupelo, MSSeattle Times

‘Elvis’ has left the sign as vandals hit singer’s birthplace

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s birthplace in Mississippi is offering a $1,000 reward to figure out who took the word “Elvis” off the landmark’s sign. The museum discovered the first name taken from the “Elvis Presley Birthplace, Museum & Chapel” sign over the weekend. The word “Elvis” had been written as the rock ’n’ roll pioneer’s signature.
Los Angeles, CAParents Magazine

These Tween and Teen Punk Singers Fight Racism with Viral Hit

Punk rock is alive and well among the stacks at the Los Angeles Public Library. The system's Cypress Park Branch celebrated Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a concert featuring a local punk band, The Linda Lindas. And wow does the Asian and Latinx group—composed of teen and tween girls—rock hard.
San Francisco, CAsfbayview.com

Curtis Family C-notes hits big stage!

San Francisco’s ‘First Family of Song’ auditions for celebrity judges on America’s Got Talent. Listen to any song by San Francisco’s Curtis Family C-notes, and you’re bound to feel better. Really, any song: The musical range of this seven-member, all-family band – two parents and five precociously talented kids – is remarkable, spanning R&B, funk, gospel, jazz, Christmas carols and more.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Tiny attended Pee’s birthday celebration here in Atlanta at the Fox Theater looking absolutely stunning! I think this is one of my favorite looks on her! Her hair was on point, the makeup and that fringed sequins dress was perfect for a nigh out on the town! She was on the arm of her husband rapper T.I. who also wore a nice red tuxedo jacket and black pants!
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Lil Uzi Vert has removed the $24 million diamond from his forehead

In completely dreadful news, Lil Uzi Vert has removed the $24 million teardrop diamond he had implanted on his forehead. The Eternal Awake rapper had the custom pink Elliot Eliantte diamond surgically implanted on his forehead back in January. “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for...
MusicBET

Justin Bieber Booted From Mayan Ruins in Mexico

Justin Bieber can’t shake the childish habits that keep causing him trouble. In the latest of his bad moves, Bieber was "asked to leave" the historical site in Mexico Thursday for being disrespectful. The 21-year-old pop star basically ran amok at the archaeological site located in Tulum, a resort area...
RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Fuming After Ordering Paddling Pool For Her Son

With the sun finally deciding to come out for the summer, we've all been trying to find ways to cool off in the heat. However, when this woman bought a paddling pool for her son, she didn't quite get the delivery she was expecting. Natalie Dee hoped to treat her...