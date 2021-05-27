REPORTS: COVID Guidance Hits Wrong Note for Singers
Musicians object to guidance on indoor singing that is more restrictive than before the last national lockdown. A number of leading music organizations have written to the [British] Government objecting to updated guidance that allows only 6 people to sing together indoors. This is because indoor singing activity should be treated the same as other non-professional music activity and indoor organized sports activity, as was the case between August and December 2020. This campaign has been supported by The Incorporated Society of Musicians, Making Music, the Association of British Choral Directors, the Association of British Orchestras and the member organizations of Singing Network UK.www.coloradomusic.org