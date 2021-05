Young punk band The Linda Lindas had been on the rise ever since being hand-picked by Bikini Kill to open one of their reunion shows in 2019. They also played shows with Alice Bag (and members appeared on Alice's album Sister Dynamite), Best Coast (and collaborated on stage with Bethany Cosentino), Bleached, and others, and one of the people who saw them open the Bikini Kill show was Amy Poehler, who then tapped the band to cover "Rebel Girl" for her recently released Netflix movie Moxie.