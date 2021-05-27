SONGWRITERS CORNER: COMBO’s Eighth Annual Songwriting Contest Has Started

Are you a songwriter? Do you have a winning song? It’s the return of the Colorado Music Business Organization’s Songwriting Contest! The contest will DEFINITELY END ON AUGUST 1st at midnight in order to get the Compilation CDs ready to pass out at the Durango Songwriters Expo in Broomfield at the end of September. This will allow the judges to listen to last-minute entries (PLEASE send them in early), the COMBO staff the time to tally the scores, to get the songs mastered, and the CD to be replicated by COMBO’s great supporter CODA-Inc.