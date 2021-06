Health care workers around the world have been working tirelessly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the health and wellness of the public. These workers have had to adapt to an overwhelming and unprecedented health crisis, and it is not a stretch to call them heroes. Among them are Syracuse University’s frontline health care workers—the medical providers, nurses, medical assistants, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, Syracuse University Ambulance members and front desk office coordinators at the Barnes Center at The Arch—who have dedicated their days and nights to ensure the health and safety of our campus community.