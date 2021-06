[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all six episodes of The Bite.]. If you’re anything like us, the nearly year and a half since Evil Season 1 ended has been almost painful. (Possibly good news: The recent announcement that it has moved to Paramount+ from CBS for Season 2 has us hoping for a premiere date sooner rather than later.) Fortunately, its creators, Robert and Michelle King, have a new show you can check out (if you have Spectrum): The Bite.