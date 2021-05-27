What was making news on the island May 1981

The sun had not risen on April 30, when Mrs. Robert Davis noticed the large boat floating in the canal behind her house at 850 Harbor Drive. Thinking it was odd that the engine was running and on one was in sight on the boar, she called her husband. Mr. Davis and his neighbor managed to pull the boat up to the dock at Mr. Roger’s home at 860 Harbor and confirmed that the boat was indeed uninhabited. Mrs. Davis called the police who arrived on the scene and searched the boat. No people were aboard but they did find approximately 90 bales of marijuana, each of the sacks weighing from 60 to eighty pounds. Authorities from the Coast Guard and the narcotics division were called in to investigate. After a preliminary check officers drove the boat to Crandon Marina for a thorough search and investigation by the narcotics division.