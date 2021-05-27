Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Woman pleads guilty in deputy death after conviction tossed

By Associated Press
hebervalleyradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) —A woman has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in her teenage involvement with the death of a police officer, a plea deal that comes after the Utah Supreme Court overturned her original conviction. Grunwald’s boyfriend shot and killed Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride after he...

hebervalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Court#State Court#State Police#County Police#Ap#The Utah Supreme Court#Utah County Sheriff#Plea Agreement#Utah Accomplice Law#Officer#Sgt Wride#Deputy Greg Sherwood#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Orem, UTStandard-Examiner

Alleged cockfighting ring runs afoul of law in Orem

On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case. Utah County Sheriff’s Office...
Utah Stateksl.com

Bodies suspected to be 2 missing brothers discovered on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — The bodies of two missing brothers were discovered on Utah Lake Sunday afternoon, authorities say. The Utah County Sheriff's Office found the bodies of the brothers who were left on a single WaveRunner near the Knolls area of Utah Lake at approximately 4:20 p.m. Both brothers were wearing life jackets.
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Bodies of two missing men found in Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Orem, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Man arrested in Orem in suspected cockfighting operation

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after he was allegedly found with hundreds of baby chickens and cockfighting tools at a home in Orem. The police went to the home with a warrant to investigate drug activity and cockfighting, according to the probable cause statement. The suspect was reportedly found in a bedroom in the basement with hundreds of baby chickens and sharpened spurs that are attached to roosters during cockfights. Police said there were thousands of chickens on the property, some of which had their spurs cut in a way that would allow the blades to be attached to the animals.
Posted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Search is ongoing for two Jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Police are searching for two male jet skiers who went missing on Utah Lake near the Knolls area around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 1:30 a.m. about the missing jet skiers. According to...
Utah Stateutahcounty.gov

Search and Rescue Team Located Two Bodies On Utah Lake

Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue located two bodies believed to be those of men missing since Saturday evening. The two men are from West Valley City. This morning just before 1:30 AM Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) were dispatched to a report of two men missing on Utah Lake. A woman called reporting that her husband, age 33, and his brother, age 21, left about 4:20 PM on Saturday, May 15, to ride a waverunner on Utah Lake. The woman said she and other family found the truck the two men drove near the shore of Utah Lake at the Knolls on the west side of the lake, several miles south of Saratoga Springs. The men were not with the pickup and many of their personal belongings were still in the truck. UCSO Search and Rescue officials responded and asked for assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter crew. They searched the area for several hours without finding anything.
Utah Statekjzz.com

After aerial search at Utah Lake, still no sign of two missing men

(KUTV) — Utah County Search and Rescue and the Utah Department of Public Safety continued searching on Sunday for two men who went missing on Utah Lake on Saturday. UPDATE (12:30 p.m. Sunday) — Searchers have located the men's bodies, officials confirmed. Read an updated report here. The men left...
American Fork, UTGephardt Daily

Motorcyclist fatally injured in American Fork Canyon crash

UTAH COUNTY, UTAH (Gephardt Daily Staff) – An early morning accident claimed the life of motorcyclist riding on State Route 92 in American Fork Canyon Sunday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the rider failed to make a turn around mile marker 11 and crashed around 3:20 a.m. The rider...
Utah StateKSLTV

Search Underway For Missing Jet Skiers On Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Search and rescue crews were called out to the southern part of Utah Lake after family members reported two men missing. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family member told officials the two men...
Utah Stateksl.com

2 missing overnight after trip to Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY — Authorities are searching for two individuals who were last believed to be on Utah Lake Saturday afternoon. The Utah County Sheriff's Office received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. saying that two men on a single Jet Ski had left from the Knolls area of Utah Lake around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and had not returned, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Two West Valley City men found dead in Utah Lake

Two men were found dead in Utah Lake after they had been reported missing early Sunday morning. A search and rescue team first found the watercraft that belonged to brothers Jorge Anica, 33, and Manuel Anica, 21, at around 9 a.m. Less than an hour later, the bodies of both men were found not far from each other.