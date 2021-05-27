newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

New Police Chief and School Principals Approved by Lubbock ISD

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees has approved appointments for the new Chief of Police for the Lubbock ISD Police Department and principals of 2 elementary schools. According to a Lubbock ISD news release, Ramon (Ray) Mendoza, the current Deputy Chief of Police for the Lubbock Police Department, has been selected as the new Lubbock ISD Police Department's Chief of Police. Mendoza began his 24+ year-long career in law enforcement back in 1997, serving as a patrol corporal/officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before eventually becoming the deputy chief. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with Emphasis in Criminal Justice from Eastern New Mexico University back in 1996.

kfmx.com
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
Lubbock, TX
Education
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Police Sergeant#Elementary Education#Assistant Principal#School Education#Lubbock Isd News#Hutchinson Middle School#Hutchinson Bayless#Arnett Elementary School#Texas Tech#Sul Ross State University#Overton Elementary School#Wheelock Elementary#Ol Slaton Middle School#Principals#Police Chief#Deputy#Lieutenant#Classroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

What Do You Do In Lubbock If The Traffic Light is Dead This Weekend?

An unintended consequence of LP&L joining ERCOT over the Memorial Day weekend is that Traffic lights will be out in sections across the city in increments. I already experienced this at 34th and Frankfort and while the light wasn't busy enough to cause mass chaos, a downed traffic light could absolutely be dangerous if everyone isn't paying attention.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

One Shot in Lubbock After Police Say They Owed the Suspects Money

In the early morning hours of Friday, May 28th, one person in Lubbock ended up getting shot over owing money to the shooter. KAMC News reports that 2 suspects had entered an unidentified woman's apartment at the Park Apartments in the 5700 block of 50th Street. The suspects demanded money, and the woman gave them all she had, which wasn't enough for the suspects.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Insane Plan to Build a Lake

This reminds me of something. When I was a little kid we dug a monster fort in the backyard. Not content on it just being a fort, we turned it into a "pool". The water stayed there for a couple of days, but since whatever didn't belong or originate there, it just left us with a mudhole (speaking of mudholes, have you ever driven by one of your playa lakes?).
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Driving Around Texas Tech Campus Just Got a Little Easier

Jump in the car and get those engines running. Traffic has become much more organized along 4th Street. Lubbock’s newest traffic signal, located at the intersection of 4th Street and Knoxville Avenue, has been activated today, Monday, May 24th, 2021. The City of Lubbock announced this exciting update about the signal’s activation last Friday, May 21st.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Grads: Congrats, But Don’t Trash The Place, Okay?

Lubbock grads, congrats! I am so proud of you for your accomplishment, especially after enduring a year of uncertainty, online class, and many adjustments. You deserve to be really proud of yourself. And you deserve to commemorate your accomplishment with fun and creative photos. Just please pick up after yourself, okay?
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises

The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Police, DPS focusing enforcement on Move over/Slow Down violations

The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety between Tuesday and Wednesday will be cracking down on speeding and "Move Over/Slow Down" law violations. Enforcement will focus on major thoroughfares, including the Marsha Sharp Freeway, I-27 and Loop 289, according to an LPD news release. The Texas...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Local Law Enforcement To Enforce ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ Law

Beginning Tuesday, May 18th Lubbock area law enforcement agencies will join forces to continue enforcing safe driving in and around Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety will partner together to focus on speeding violations and to enforce the failure to move over or slow down when a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, or TxDOT vehicle have lights activated on roads.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Lubbock parents weigh in on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a poll on the KCBD Facebook page, 35 of 50 respondents said they wouldn’t give their child the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, at the Civic Center, several 12-to-15-year-olds stepped in line for their first opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine. ”It’s my job to keep her...
Lubbock, TXMagic 106.5

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
South Plains, TXKCBD

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Severe storms with large hail are possible in some parts of the South Plains later today. Those should pop up later this evening. Keep up with the latest here: www.kcbd.com/weather/. A man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting on North Quaker is in jail. Leo Contreras surrendered to police...
Lubbock, TXBorger News-Herald

Lubbock Community Leader Elected TMA Alliance President-Elect

The Texas Medical Association Alliance (TMAA) has elected Lubbock community leader Libby White to serve as president-elect. Her one-year term began on Thursday. TMAA is the community service and advocacy arm of the Texas Medical Association (TMA), comprising spouses and partners of physicians, in addition to physicians, resident physicians, and medical students.