newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

New Police Chief and School Principals Approved by Lubbock ISD

By Luke Matsik
Posted by 
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees has approved appointments for the new Chief of Police for the Lubbock ISD Police Department and principals of 2 elementary schools. According to a Lubbock ISD news release, Ramon (Ray) Mendoza, the current Deputy Chief of Police for the Lubbock Police Department, has been selected as the new Lubbock ISD Police Department's Chief of Police. Mendoza began his 24+ year-long career in law enforcement back in 1997, serving as a patrol corporal/officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain before eventually becoming the deputy chief. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with Emphasis in Criminal Justice from Eastern New Mexico University back in 1996.

lonestar995fm.com
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slaton, TX
Lubbock, TX
Education
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Police Sergeant#Elementary Education#Assistant Principal#School Education#Lubbock Isd News#Hutchinson Middle School#Hutchinson Bayless#Arnett Elementary School#Texas Tech#Sul Ross State University#Overton Elementary School#Wheelock Elementary#Ol Slaton Middle School#Principals#Police Chief#Deputy#Lieutenant#Classroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police association cites 'lower wages and higher risk' in call for raises

The Lubbock Professional Police Association on Monday released a statement calling for city leaders to raise police pay, arguing that LPD wages are relatively low while demands on officers have been increasing. According to the Lubbock Police Department's website, the current starting pay for a Probationary Police Officer is $51,455.04...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Police, DPS focusing enforcement on Move over/Slow Down violations

The Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety between Tuesday and Wednesday will be cracking down on speeding and "Move Over/Slow Down" law violations. Enforcement will focus on major thoroughfares, including the Marsha Sharp Freeway, I-27 and Loop 289, according to an LPD news release. The Texas...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Lubbock, TXPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

Local Law Enforcement To Enforce ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ Law

Beginning Tuesday, May 18th Lubbock area law enforcement agencies will join forces to continue enforcing safe driving in and around Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department along with the Texas Department of Public Safety will partner together to focus on speeding violations and to enforce the failure to move over or slow down when a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck, or TxDOT vehicle have lights activated on roads.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Lubbock parents weigh in on COVID-19 vaccinations for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a poll on the KCBD Facebook page, 35 of 50 respondents said they wouldn’t give their child the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, at the Civic Center, several 12-to-15-year-olds stepped in line for their first opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine. ”It’s my job to keep her...
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Lubbock businesses booming for graduation weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Businesses are getting a much-needed boost as Texas Tech graduates walk the stage this week - a welcome return to normal after in-person graduations were canceled last year. Buddy Beach, director of operations at Table 82 and Las Brisas, calls Texas Tech’s big weekend Christmas in...
South Plains, TXKCBD

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Severe storms with large hail are possible in some parts of the South Plains later today. Those should pop up later this evening. Keep up with the latest here: www.kcbd.com/weather/. A man wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting on North Quaker is in jail. Leo Contreras surrendered to police...
Lubbock, TXBorger News-Herald

Lubbock Community Leader Elected TMA Alliance President-Elect

The Texas Medical Association Alliance (TMAA) has elected Lubbock community leader Libby White to serve as president-elect. Her one-year term began on Thursday. TMAA is the community service and advocacy arm of the Texas Medical Association (TMA), comprising spouses and partners of physicians, in addition to physicians, resident physicians, and medical students.
Llano County, TX1077yesfm.com

Lubbock man indicted, charged in 2006 murder after turning himself in to police

AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The former landlord of a Llano County woman who went missing in 2006 is now charged in her death. On May, 3, 2021, Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, of Lubbock, was indicted in Llano County on one count of murder in the November 2006 death of Holly Simmons, 46, of Buchanan Dam. Simmons was reported missing by her 17-year-old daughter on Nov. 28, 2006, after she dropped her off at the school bus stop the previous morning. Simmons was never seen alive again.
Lubbock, TXMagic 106.5

Lubbock law enforcement agencies honor fallen Concho County deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The bodies of two Concho county deputies were escorted to Lubbock by police, along with other area law enforcement. Reports state the two deputies were killed in the line of duty Monday night. Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies and Lubbock police provided honor guard services for the entire...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock man charged in 2006 Llano County homicide investigation

A 57-year-old Lubbock man has been charged in connection with a 2006 homicide investigation out of Llano County. A grand jury in Llano County on May 3 indicted Jimmy Wolfenbarger on count of murder in the November 2006 death of Holly Simmons, 46, of Buchanan Dam, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.