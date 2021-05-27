Cancel
Summertime and the reading is good!

By Editor, Park Bugle
parkbugle.org
 13 days ago

June is the time of year when the outside welcomes you with its sights and sounds. Nothing is as sweet as sitting outside, soaking up the Minnesota summer warmth, a slight breeze at your back with the faint scent of flowers in the air. So, this is the perfect time...

www.parkbugle.org
Books & Literature
Entertainment
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Books & Literature

On Reading

“We read to know that we are not alone” is a quote by C. S. Lewis, the author of many books including the Narnia series. I grew up, like many in my generation, reading. Books had and still have a power over me. Growing up in France we didn’t have ready access to English books. Every summer, however, my parents would take us on vacation in England. We didn’t realize it at the time but my parents would secretly purchase a stack of books for each of us four kids and present them to us at Christmas. I probably couldn’t name more than two or three presents that I got for Christmas growing up but I still have fond memories of the Christmas stack of books we got each year.
Books & Literature

Suggested reading to combat the Summer Slide

These books and programs should help maintain and improve literacy levels. Summer is just around the corner and it’s easy to let that pernicious “summer slide” anxiety creep in, especially after an unconventional school year. Whether children lose learning during the summer months is still debated among academics, but parents can keep their reading skills honed by giving kids engaging, accessible and relevant books and classes to keep them busy.
Books & Literature

Guest column: Tales from the library

Many people chase after their favorite authors. Others rely on friends for recommendations. Some listen to what titles are getting the most media buzz. And some people, like myself, do a combination of all those...but I also LOVE to browse the new books shelves and see what jumps out at me.
Books & Literature

Opinion: Reading anything good?

Summer is finally here! Warm weather means time for long days in the hammock and reading really good books. (I hike somewhere and put up my hammock, so I get both exercise and fresh mountain air!) I confess: I’m kind of a book nerd. I was extremely shy as a...
Maine Statemainepublic.org

Read ME: Maine Authors Discuss Their Work & Recommend Good Reads

Is a statewide summer reading program offered by the Maine Humanities Council and Maine State Library with the goal of getting Mainers to all read the same books. Each year a well known Maine author recommends two titles. This year, Gerry Boyle is recommending Mill Town by Kerri Arsenault and Mainely Power by Matt Cost. We will discuss those two books and get recommendations for other books to read this summer.
Books & Literature

Books to Read Aloud – Caddie Woodlawn

Another of our recent read-alouds that could go into a family’s literary portfolio is Caddie Woodlawn. Somewhat in the vein of the Laura Ingalls Wilder series, this book is also loosely based on the life and experiences of a pioneer family (set about 20 years earlier than the time period of the Ingalls series). And it is also full of interesting adventures and characters. It, too, will appeal to the sort of children that enjoy feeling history come alive.
Books & Literature

Bookish: Mixing Science and Fiction in a Literary Novel

Kierk Suren, the protagonist in Erik Hoel’s new novel, The Revelations, is hellbent on coming up with an all-encompassing theory of consciousness, and it’s nearly his undoing. Hoel, a research assistant professor working in the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts, knows the territory; he got his Ph.D. in neuroscience studying...
Charleston, SCofftheshelf.com

New in Paperback: 11 June Reads for an Adventurous Summer

Summertime has arrived! And with it come long days, high temperatures, and adventure-filled travel. Whether you are on the move or staying still this month, take one of these eleven new-in-paperback titles with you on the ride. They all feature their own takes on an adventurous getaway, whether that means an escape to the dangerous streets of Restoration-era London or the salty-sweet air of Charleston, South Carolina. And the best part? Each of these titles offers something distinctly different: pulse-pounding suspense, poignant family drama, horror to make your skin crawl, and more! So, take a trip through time or space with these books to kick off your summer adventure, whatever it may be.
Books & Literature

Novels to add to your summer reading list

‘The Guide’ by Peter Heller Peter Heller’s riveting thriller is set in the American wilderness, but the threats gathering around Jack, the young fishing guide of the title, come from man, not nature. Jack has been hired by a fishing club in Colorado that caters to wealthy clients. His job: Carry gear, find trout, chat up guests and do whatever he can to make them happy. But after he arrives at the luxurious Kingfisher Lodge, Jack can’t help but notice unsettling signs. Employees need a key to enter the gate surrounding the lodge, but they also need a key to leave. There’s an abandoned wading boot half-hidden in the brush near the river. And why, exactly, is there a camera placed under the bridge where guests might fish? “The Guide” is a sequel of sorts to Heller’s 2019 novel “The River,” but only in the sense that Jack is a central character in both books.
Books & Literature

September 2021 Most Anticipated New Book Releases

Notable upcoming books to be published in September 2021, limited to hardcover new releases. Here are the most anticipated titles for the month:. What It's About: #1 New York Times bestselling author Liane Moriarty is back with a novel that looks at marriage, sibling rivalry, and the lies we tell others and ourselves. Apples Never Fall is the work of a writer at the top of her game.
Books & Literature
Womanly Live

10 Feel Good Books To Read This Weekend

There is nothing wrong with wanting a story with a guaranteed happy ending. Especially in the middle of this pandemic, there’s no better time for you to immerse yourself with unlikely pairs, quirky leads, and yummy romance. Books momentarily let you step out of your current reality into a world...
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

Good reads at Waco libraries: June 2021

In this thrilling debut, Philip Taiwo, an investigative psychologist, is called in to examine the torture and murder of three college students by a mob in a remote Nigerian border town. With the help of his enigmatic driver, Taiwo soon realizes that not everything is as it seems. Kayode’s compulsively...
Books & Literature
9&10 News

Good Reads from Brilliant Books: ‘Pee Wees: Confessions of a Hockey Parent’ by Rich Cohen

There are parents… and then there are hockey parents. Just like with any sport, many tend to be just as competitive as their kids. This is why author and hockey dad, Rich Cohen wanted to share his experiences to help moms and dads with their peewee athletes, and all that comes with it. Anthony Ascione gives us the literary lowdown in this week’s Good Reads from Brilliant Books.
Deforest, WIhngnews.com

D-News: The changing landscape of summertime

The new splash pad at DeForest Fireman’s Park was nearly completed when this column was written. It looks like the kids in the area will have a grand time enjoying it this coming summer. As I looked at all of the changes in Fireman’s Park over the past couple of years, I reminisced on how the park was in the mid-1940s to mid-50s when I was a kid growing up in DeForest.
Portsmouth, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

KimsKorner: Summertime at the library

The beginning of Summer is here now in June and I bet some of your kids are already saying they are bored! Graduations are over, schools are dismissed until the fall, and people are looking forward to vacations or fun things to do as the pandemic is weakening and if you are vaccinated, you don’t need masks except in a few places. What do you plan to do, as not all of us can afford a vacation, but hopefully you can at least take time to relax and have fun.