Covid-19 cases in the United States are the lowest they’ve been in over a year. On Tuesday White House Senior Covid-19 Adviser Andy Slavitt said “for the first time since the pandemic began, Covid cases are down in all 50 states. We are winning the war on the virus, and we need you to help us finish the job.” According to data from Johns Hopkins the United States has averaged around 31,100 new cases and more than 600 Covid-19 deaths daily over the past week.