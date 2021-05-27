CCAC South Campus to hold free Healthcare Careers Academy for high school students in July

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County will hold a free Healthcare Careers Academy (HCA) at South Campus for students from the South Hills – Mon Valley areas during the month of July. HCA is a two-week summer experience designed to expose students who are entering grades 10, 11 and 12 to family-sustaining career options in healthcare. Participants will discover that today’s healthcare careers extend well beyond being a physician or nurse—and that many of these careers can be attained with a CCAC education. This project, funded by the Jefferson Regional Foundation, aims to empower students with the goal to increase their own economic mobility, and, on a larger scale, to improve the economic health of our region.