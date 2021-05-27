Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

CCAC South Campus to hold free Healthcare Careers Academy for high school students in July

By CCAC Public Relations
ccac.edu
 11 days ago

PITTSBURGH—The Community College of Allegheny County will hold a free Healthcare Careers Academy (HCA) at South Campus for students from the South Hills – Mon Valley areas during the month of July. HCA is a two-week summer experience designed to expose students who are entering grades 10, 11 and 12 to family-sustaining career options in healthcare. Participants will discover that today’s healthcare careers extend well beyond being a physician or nurse—and that many of these careers can be attained with a CCAC education. This project, funded by the Jefferson Regional Foundation, aims to empower students with the goal to increase their own economic mobility, and, on a larger scale, to improve the economic health of our region.

www.ccac.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccac#Hca#Free Healthcare#College Students#High School Students#Allegheny College#Jefferson County#Ccac South Campus#Hca#Ccac Allied Health#Port Authority#Healthcare Professionals#Potential Mentors#Nursing#Grades#Science Laboratories#Hands On Experience#Mon Valley Areas#Field#Economic Mobility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Allegheny School District to continue mask-wearing throughout school year

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — The North Allegheny School District will continue to require face covering from students and staff for the remainder of the year. The district had originally planned on following the recommendation made by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the weekend but released the following statement saying that will no longer be the case.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

PPS, teachers union agree schools should reopen fully in fall

Pittsburgh Public Schools administration and its teachers union agree: City students should be in a classroom five days a week next school year. The city schools have been in a remote or hybrid instruction model since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic reached Pennsylvania. That time away from school has led to widespread concerns about learning loss and negative impacts on the social and emotional welfare of children.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

OP-ED: Former Pittsburgh Public School leaders and administrators say it's time for new leadership

I am Dr. Alison Huguley, a Black immigrant woman, lifelong educator, and until last month, Assistant Superintendent for Pittsburgh Public Schools. After several years of intractable struggles for strong and equitable schools, and a loss of all confidence in the office of the superintendent, I have joined many other talented leaders and administrators in moving our fight outside of PPS.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.