Whole Fruit Frozen Bars — Made in Tampa!

You may have seen the colorful Whole Fruit Frozen bars while strolling the frozen treats aisle of your local Publix, but did you know they are made right here in Tampa? Produced right outside of Ybor City and near the Port of Tampa, the frozen fruit bars are made by local hands with chunks of real fruit you can see and taste in flavors like strawberry, mango, black cherry and coconut. Just this year, the new pineapple and lime flavors launched in Publix stores. Whole Fruit Frozen bars are also proudly Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free and dairy free.