Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Whole Fruit Frozen Bars — Made in Tampa!

By McKenna Kelley
tampamagazines.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen the colorful Whole Fruit Frozen bars while strolling the frozen treats aisle of your local Publix, but did you know they are made right here in Tampa? Produced right outside of Ybor City and near the Port of Tampa, the frozen fruit bars are made by local hands with chunks of real fruit you can see and taste in flavors like strawberry, mango, black cherry and coconut. Just this year, the new pineapple and lime flavors launched in Publix stores. Whole Fruit Frozen bars are also proudly Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free and dairy free.

tampamagazines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Mango, FL
City
Ybor City, FL
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Fruit#Dairy#Gluten Free#Food Drink#Black Cherry#Wholefruitfrozen Com#Tampa Bay Area Publix#Real Fruit#Bars#Strawberry#Flavors#Taste#Publix Stores#Chunks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Publix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Mobile Meals Is A Locally Owned Delivery Service Bringing Restaurants To Your Door

What’s for dinner tonight? Brandon residents and USF grads Jennifer Mekdeci Kalmbach and brother Christopher Shelton found a need for restaurant delivery within Southern Hillsborough County and developed their successful business Mobile Meals 12 years ago. Business ownership runs in the family, as their grandfather started Sabal Homes of Florida...
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

Tampa's Cuban Club turns into a 'Haunted Tavern' for two nights in June

Ybor City’s Cuban Club is turning into a “Haunted Tavern” for a two night event in June, thanks to national event promoters Rock Star Beer Festivals. The “interactive cocktail journey” is in four parts and tells “the stories of the deaths that haunt the venue and their ghost that never left.”
Tampa, FLPosted by
St. Pete Rising

Ciccio Restaurant Group’s newest concept is coming to Fourth Street in St. Pete

Jay & Luigi will be located at 3201 4th Street North, which was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai. While world travelers are still waiting for the borders to open back up, St. Pete residents will soon be able to escape to Italy by visiting Jay & Luigi, a fast-casual Italian trattoria opening in July at 3201 4th Street North. The restaurant space was formerly home to Burger 21, and before that JusThai.
Technologycltampa.com

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Florida StateNew York Post

Wild Florida home goes viral on TikTok for creepy reasons

A property in Panama City, Florida, that’s listed for $1.65 million has gone viral on TikTok over its baffling nature. “I’ve been wracking my brain about what this house was used for and I just can’t figure it out,” said app user @oldfarmwitch in a recent upload that’s earned some 774,000 likes and more than 14,200 comments over the past two weeks.
Brandon, FLospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Valrico, May 2021

Herzing University Appoints Dr. Kurt Hubbard As Academic Dean Of Florida Campuses. Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and an online division, has named Dr. Kurt Hubbard the academic dean of its Orlando and Tampa campuses. Hubbard has extensive experience in higher education and...
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Darius Rucker to headline Tampa Pig Jig this October

TAMPA, Fla. - Three-time Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is headed for the Bay Area this October. The Tampa Pig Jig just announced he’ll be the headliner for this year's event. Last year's Pig Jig was canceled. This year, it's the tenth anniversary of the festival, which benefits NephCure Kidney...
Virginia Beach, VAkxgn.com

Jason Aldean announces “Back In The Saddle Tour”

Jason Aldean announced during his Live From The Bonnaroo Farm livestream event that the will be hitting the road this summer for his headlining Back In The Saddle Tour, kicking off on August 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va and wrapping up October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 5/17/2021

On today’s Second Date Update Andy called us up to tell us that he has not heard back from Shannon since their first date where they went to Bella’s in South Tampa. Shannon told us about something that was revealed on the date that has caused her not to call Andy back.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Times

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Tampa as of Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tampa: 1. 1548 E Fowler Ave (813) 971-6565; 2. 8802 Rocky Creek Dr #101 (813) 885-4000; 3. 625 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (813) 232-2925; 4. 2725 N Macdill Ave (813) 873-0259; 5. 8809 New Tampa Blvd (813) 632-8989; 6. 1120 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 126 (813) 496-6213; 7. 5913 N Armenia Ave (813) 870-6426; 8. 4104 W Linebaugh Ave (813) 932-6266; 9. 8424 Sheldon Rd 813-886-9427; 10. 2812 East Bearss Avenue (813) 988-4000; 11. 8975 Race Track Rd (813) 854-2909; 12. 5371 Ehrlich Rd (813) 962-0870; 13. 8701 W Hillsborough Ave (813) 885-5182; 14. 16041 Tampa Palms Blvd W (813) 971-3554; 15. 13178 N Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 961-2658; 16. 3838 Britton Plaza (813) 831-0856; 17. 1105 E Twiggs St (813) 241-3413; 18. 11502 N 53rd St (813) 985-9973; 19. 4900 W Kennedy Blvd (813) 424-5798; 20. 4315 W Gandy Blvd (813) 393-4601; 21. 3615 W Gandy Blvd (813) 831-3050; 22. 15151 N Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 265-3392; 23. 7018 W Waters Ave (813) 884-5705; 24. 2724 W Hillsborough Ave (813) 872-0481; 25. 19034 Bruce B Downs Blvd (813) 631-1547; 26. 1313 S Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 258-9301; 27. 12139 W Linebaugh Ave (813) 814-0738; 28. 7835 Gunn Hwy (813) 926-5256; 29. 10015 N Dale Mabry Hwy (813) 392-4207; 30. 10928 Cross Creek Blvd (813) 986-1827; 31. 15835 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-960-2110; 32. 20741 Bruce B Downs Blvd 813-907-0878; 33. 7011 W Waters Ave 813-881-0402; 34. 14941 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-968-3544; 35. 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-872-6992; 36. 2701 E Fletcher Ave 813-558-0994; 37. 19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd 813-994-6543; 38. 15302 N Nebraska Ave 813-371-6612; 39. 4302 W Gandy Blvd 813-371-9444; 40. 6192 Gunn Hwy 813-968-6477; 41. 8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy 813-887-5175; 42. 8885 N Florida Ave 813-932-0562; 43. 6216 Elliot Dr 813-249-3145; 44. 3671 W Hillsborough Ave 813-498-4095; 45. 1601 W Kennedy Blvd 813-254-6125; 46. 1720 E Hillsborough Ave 813-675-1531; 47. 4525 Gunn Hwy 813-261-6086; 48. 13508 N Florida Ave 813-962-0768; 49. 8837 N 56th St 813-988-4357; 50. 2770 E Fowler Ave 813-972-4605; 51. 805 E M.L.K. Jr Blvd 813-277-0292; 52. 8438 N Armenia Ave 813-931-7728; 53. 4644 W Gandy Blvd #4 (813) 605-0055;
Hillsborough County, FLospreyobserver.com

Tampa Bay Summer RV Show Offers Something For Every Family

With the interest in Recreational Vehicles (RVs) on a constant rise, the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) expects this year’s Tampa Bay Summer RV Show to be a big hit. Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 10 through Sunday, June 13 and head over to the Florida State Fairgrounds to enjoy everything associated with RVing.