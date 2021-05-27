newsbreak-logo
Gillette, WY

Airport receives quarter-inch of rain, but area remains in severe drought

By News Record staff
Gillette News Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGillette will continue to remain in a drought despite Wednesday afternoon’s brief but intense rainfall. Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport received 0.24 inches of precipitation from the system, the most rain it has had in a day since April 15 when 0.39 inches fell.

