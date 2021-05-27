Airport receives quarter-inch of rain, but area remains in severe drought

Effective: 2021-05-07 17:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER CAMPBELL...WESTERN WESTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Gillette Airport to 7 miles northwest of Bill. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Gillette, Wright, Moorcroft, Pine Tree Junction, Reno Junction, Rozet, Savageton, Rochelle, Camplex Event Facility, Gillette Airport and Pumpkin Buttes. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 96 and 157.