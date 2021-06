This is good news for fans of waifu and tactical games. Empire of Angels IV finally has release dates set for consoles. It’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One on June 23rd. And it lands on Nintendo Switch a day later on June 24th. We had previously covered the announcement of the game coming this Summer, but now we have a firm date. In honor of that announcement, there’s a new trailer to share, as well as some fun new details.