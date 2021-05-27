newsbreak-logo
Garmin Venu 2 review: An impressive fitness tracker that thrives outside the gym

By Brian Stillman
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarmin makes some of the best fitness trackers around, but they sometimes give up serious style points in the name of functionality. Fortunately, that’s not the case with Garmin’s Venu 2, which was released in April 2021. It’s a wearable fitness and health tracker with GPS that not only tells the time, but it also monitors a wealth of biometric data, can plan workouts, play music, sync up messenger and calendar functions, and increase its functionality with downloadable apps. The Garmin Venu 2 features a gorgeous AMOLED full-color touchscreen, metal bezel, and interchangeable 22mm bands. It’s a powerful and classy upgrade to the original Venu that looks at home in the gym, but also won’t stick out like a sore thumb when the dress code calls for something more refined than fitness gear.

