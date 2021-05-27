Prospect Heights library ready for grand opening celebration on June 5
The Prospect Heights Public Library invites the public to its Grand-Opening Celebration/Summer Reading Kick-Off from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Activities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Summer Reading registration, supervised group tours, bagged giveaways, safely distanced live music, and a Kona Ice truck. Strict safety measures will be implemented and capacity limited per IDPH guidelines. Face masks are required indoors.www.dailyherald.com