Hurricane Harbor to open world's tallest water coaster

GURNEE -- Hurricane Harbor Chicago on Saturday will debut its Tsunami Surge, the world's tallest water coaster, towering 86 feet high. Tsunami Surge propels riders through 950 feet of slides and tunnels at a speed of 42 feet per second. In addition -- for the first time at any Six Flags park -- the attraction features new AquaLucent visual effects that create bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience for guests.

