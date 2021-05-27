Nerd Alert Podcast: Expensive vs. budget carbon wheels

The 'Trexy' app is a personal finance tool for those looking to take more control over their money and expenses without the need to deal with too much data entry in the process. The app can be used for easily tracking lending and borrowing between the person, their family and/or their friends to make it simpler to keep tabs on everything. The app also makes use of a handy expense tracker functionality that will enable users to input the item, split the amount with another person and mark who paid what within a single transaction to prevent unnecessary data entry.