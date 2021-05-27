Cancel
Bicycles

Nerd Alert Podcast: Expensive vs. budget carbon wheels

By Abby Mickey
cyclingtips.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s episode, The Nerds chat about some cool parts and accessories Dave saw at the recent Handmade Bicycle Show Australia, including some hyper-expensive wheels from Partington that are trying to go head-to-head with Lightweight. Carbon wheels have gotten incredibly good at the opposite end of the price spectrum, and we make the argument that, unless you’re dripping with cash, it’s awfully tough to justify the price premium.

cyclingtips.com
