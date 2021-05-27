These hacks prove a potato masher isn’t just for potatoes

I don’t eat much beef, but I love steak tartare. For ages it felt like food I could have only in a restaurant because I thought, “there’s no way I could eat raw meat at home,” a misconception many Americans probably share. But with the right approach, steak tartare is a treat (and so easy) to make in your own kitchen. For this preparation use the freshest grass-fed filet mignon you can get your hands on—for me, that’s the Wagyu beef from my local farmer friends, Barton Brooks and Rebecca Collins Brooks over at Catskill Wagyu, in the Hudson Valley, New York. Wagyu is known for its highly marbled meat, permeated with lacy fat, rather than thick bands of fat common to Angus and other cow breeds. This beef is buttery no matter the cut, but I love filet mignon for its special tenderness. The filet comes from the groin of the animal, which makes it very tender, but because it contains less fat than other cuts, it requires generous salting to bring out the delicate flavor. Tell your butcher you’re making tartare to ensure they give you the freshest cut. That goes for the eggs, too, since you’ll consume the yolk uncooked. A visit to your farmers market or a good greengrocer can likely provide great versions of both. Freezing the beef for about 20 minutes makes it easier to dice, and once the supporting ingredients—shallot, cornichons, parsley, chives, capers—are diced into confetti, the rest comes together in minutes. —Melina Hammer.