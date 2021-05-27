Young Pirates fan makes great catch during Perez homer

Trevor Cahill took the hill for the Pirates and the Cards were wearing the powder blue unis. Tommy Edman started the game by chopping an 0-1 low-and-in change down the first base line. Colin Moran was standing behind the bag expecting to field the ball, which bounced right on the line over the base. But the umpire was standing right behind him. Moran might have gotten distracted, because he failed to get in front of the ball, and the ball bounced off of the outside of his glove. The ball was headed for the sidewall, but the ball girl, who must not have noticed that the ball was ruled fair, picked it up. At that point, the ball was declared dead and Edman was credited with a double. Moran should have had it.