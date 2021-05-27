newsbreak-logo
5/27/2014: The Worst FIRST PITCH Ever?

By James Patrick
K92.3
On May 27, 2014, at Citi Field in New York, the Mets shutout the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-0. But the highlight happened BEFORE it even started. On what has been considered as one of the "Worst Ceremonial First Pitches of All-Time," Rapper 50-Cent tossed an errant ball from his left hand that came nowhere near home plate. As Harry Doyle would have announced, "Juuuuust a bit outside."

