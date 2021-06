Sarcasm is a shady and rather nebulous artform. Sometimes, it’s pretty clear to tell that someone is giving you a helping of snark with their response. The person’s tone and facial expression might be a dead giveaway to the true meaning behind their statement. But sarcasm doesn’t always come across so clearly in written form. It’s even more difficult to gauge for AI software meant to help decipher online comments. But now, there is a program to help detect and decipher sarcastic commentary.