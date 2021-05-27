A Levittown TV series is in the works, based on the first African American family to move into the iconic whites-only suburb

Hosted by food journalist Stephen Satterfield based on Dr. Jessica B. Harris' 2012 book of the same name by Dr. Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog "aims to do is to slow food history down, uncovering the particularities that have been lost and buried over the years," says Justin Kirkland. "As Harris (and her book) points out, it’s African ingredients that created so much of America. Not just the dishes we’ve grown accustomed to on Thanksgiving, but the cities we inhabit. To marvel at American food is to marvel at African American food. Period. As the docuseries moves forward, the story moves stateside, bringing centuries-old traditions into the present. While myth-busting and food trivia may be delightful highlights in each episode, the moments that resonate most deeply are the personal stories that state history so matter of factly, flipping accepted notions on their heads without explicitly bringing them up. In episode three, the roots of macaroni and cheese are traced to James Hemings, the first American-born, French-trained chef. There’s no justification or debunking needed for a story like Hemings. The point is only that the story be told. High on the Hog provides an introductory course into how entangled African American culture is with American cuisine in just four episodes. Beyond the history of the food, Satterfield and his many guests along the way begin to unravel African American food history and the arms it has in the sociological, cultural, and historical contexts that often get ignored."