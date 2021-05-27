newsbreak-logo
A Levittown TV series is in the works, based on the first African American family to move into the iconic whites-only suburb

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Independent studio wiip is developing David Kushner’s bestselling book Levittown: Two Families, One Tycoon, and the Fight for Civil Rights in America’s Legendary Suburb for the small screen. BAFTA-winning screenwriter and director Amma Asante with Emmy-winning West Wing veteran Thomas Schlamme as producer. The book chronicles the true account of the explosive events that transpired when the first African American family moved into the iconic whites-only suburb of Levittown, PA.

