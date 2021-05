Which Subaru Forester year is the most dependable? See which Forester is most likely to need an expensive engine rebuild. With the cost of used cars rising, if you are shopping for a previously owned Subaru Forester, you want a dependable vehicle. There are some models to avoid, or it could cost you a lot of money in repairs. The most expensive repairs on an older vehicle are an engine rebuild and transmission replacement. Consumer Reports lists eleven cars most likely to need an engine rebuild.