Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Add new comment

torquenews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Does The Mustang Mach E Stack Up Against Other EVs, Like The Hot Hatch Polestar 2?. The Ford Mustang Mach E is no slouch on the track. Even its non GT version puts most SUVs to shame with a blistering 5.1-second 0-60 and its GT Performance Edition tears down the track with an even more impressive 3.5 second sprint from stop to 60 miles per hour. With such speeds, how does it compare to its competition like the Polestar 2, XC40 Recharge, muscle cars, like my Challenger, or even the Jeep Wrangler 4xe?

www.torquenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Twitter Inc#Torque News#Volvo#Swedish#Dodge#Electric Motors#Ice#Mustang Mach E#Ford Mustang Mach#Compact Suv#Jeep Wrangler#Hot Hatch#Excellent Offerings#Toyota Rav4 Prime#Daily Automotive News#Lovely Arcs#Muscle Cars#Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Lego
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carstorquenews.com

The HUMMER EV Is Being Touted As An Off-Road Goliath, Can It Live Up To Its Own Hype?

With its classic Jeep architecture and design, the Wrangler 4xe is easily the most off-road capable electric vehicle currently available. This hasn’t stopped vehicles like the Tesla Model S or Volkswagen ID.4 from having fun in the dirt, but GM has decided to weigh in on off-roading with the up-coming HUMMER EV. Can it out-off-road a Jeep?
Carssupercars.net

Best 6-Cylinder Engines Ever Produced

In this modern automotive era, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to the wide array of supercars, hypercars and now EVs, to choose from. At this level of the game, the V12 engine is often seen as the standard bearer, while a V8 is the lowest benchmark. It’s no wonder the 6-cylinder engine often gets overlooked, despite continuing to power some of the world’s greatest sports cars and supercars. This isn’t just hyperbole. Case in point: the Porsche 911.
Carsgmauthority.com

2021 Buick Envision Features Cool Turn Signal Animation: Video

Passengers inside the vehicle will not be aware of it, but the all-new, 2021 Buick Envision crossover plays a neat animation every time the turn signal is switched on. This is possible due to the inclusion of light-emitting diode (LED) technology in the vehicle’s tail lights. In olden times, manufacturers would fit one or more conventional bulbs, which shone when an electric current was passing through them and didn’t when it wasn’t. It would have been possible to create animations using this system, but it would have been difficult, and the results would not have looked great.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Shaker Hood Addresses Common Complaint

When the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 was revealed last year, one common complaint pony car fans harbored was that Ford chose not to sell it with a shaker hood, a feature present on prior Mach 1 models. As Ford Authority exclusively reported last fall, Ford deemed the shaker hood unnecessary, and only included it on the last-gen Mach 1 because it was needed to clear the car’s air intake, as Jim Owens, marketing director for the Mustang, explained. Now, Owens has also made us aware of a solution to this omission – a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shaker hood from Classic Design Concepts (CDC).
Buying CarsCarscoops

Crashed 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 For Sale, Is It Your Next Cars & Coffee Ride?

To the untrained eye, this could pass as a regular Ford Mustang, but it is in fact the sought after Shelby GT500. A true ‘Stang on steroids, it boasts many upgrades over the regular models and packs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that delivers 760 HP and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque and is hooked up to a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint takes 3.5 seconds and the quarter mile is dealt with in under 11 seconds.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Raptor Will Be The Ultimate Power Truck

Ford revealed its hotly anticipated F-150 Lightning this week and we came away from our drive in it seriously impressed. But while the world is being wowed by Ford's remarkable efforts to embrace electrification, the Blue Oval has also just teased a new special-edition Ranger Raptor. That got us thinking - if all cars will eventually become electric, then that means that even the Raptor name could soon enough be applied to the electric pickup. It may have a different name - Volkswagen calls its electric GTI the GTX - but the principle behind it will remain the same as with the current Raptors: go fast over any terrain.
CarsCleanTechnica

Ford Maverick Signals That The Industry Is Changing For The Better (& There’s An Opening For Tesla)

Trucks have done a weird thing in the United States and many other countries. The full-sized pickup trucks (1/2 ton and up) grew immensely, dwarfing the trucks of the ’90s and earlier. Then the compact trucks like the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger grew to be almost as big as the full-sized trucks used to be. The result? The compact truck segment has basically been abandoned.
Home & Gardenfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Exterior, Interior Leaked Ahead Of Official Reveal

Just this morning, we got our first official confirmation that the 2022 Ford Maverick exists from FoMoCo itself, along with a few teasers and a reveal date. Now, just hours later, the 2022 Ford Maverick exterior and interior have leaked via the Maverick Truck Club forums, revealing the compact pickup in its entirety several days before the reveal is scheduled to take place.
Carsgmauthority.com

Modernized Chevy Chevelle Concept Released By GM Design Team

The Chevy Chevelle nameplate was produced between the 1964 and 1977 model years, with three generations coming and going in that time. Finding success in NASCAR and as a hotrod for enthusiasts, the Chevelle is unfortunately no longer part of the Chevrolet lineup – but what if it was? What might it look like? Now, GM Design is answering that question with the following rendering.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Wooden Lamborghini Aventador S Is Amazingly Detailed

Not many people can afford to splash out on an exotic supercar. For most of us, the only way to own one is to buy a scale model, but detailed replicas can be very expensive. Alternatively, if you have the skills you can build your own model car out of wood like this artist.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2020 Chevy Corvette's V8 Engine Survives Shocking Crash

Since its launch, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 coupes have been involved in several accidents. In one case, a Corvette owner was left shaken but impressed with how safe the Chevy was after a serious crash. However, not all C8s could be salvaged after an accident. A Facebook post shows a 2020 Vette (in 2LT trim with the Z51 package) with everything ahead of the passenger compartment missing entirely - put another way, nearly half of the car is gone. Details of how this Corvette got damaged are unknown but its low-mileage V8 engine is now up for sale on eBay. As it is mid-engined, the engine compartment of this wrecked Corvette remained intact.