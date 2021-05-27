CBS News' John Dickerson is moving from 60 Minutes to CBS Sunday Morning

The supernatural drama starring Mike Colter and Katja Herbers is expected to be one of three series on the move from CBS to Paramount+, along with SEAL Team and Clarice. Evil would be Robert and Michelle King's second series on Paramount+, after The Good Fight. According to Variety's Kate Aurthur, "as the months have ticked by, Evil fans — and they are a passionate group — have fretted about the show’s lack of a premiere date, which was expected to be in the spring — and the timing of when Evil Season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus is still being worked out, sources say. The ratings for Evil were strong enough on CBS to merit an early renewal a month after it premiered in Sept. 2019, but when the whole show dropped on Netflix in October 2020, it became a viral, buzzy hit." Evil's last episode, its Season 1 finale, aired in January 2020.