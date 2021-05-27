newsbreak-logo
CBS News' John Dickerson is moving from 60 Minutes to CBS Sunday Morning

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Dickerson’s title at CBS News has been bumped up from senior political analyst to chief political analyst as he's expected to deliver more up-to-date political reporting for CBS Sunday Morning, Face the Nation, CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell.

