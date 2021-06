The Ford Maverick is a compact truck that will be available from fall 2021 and will most likely come with a starting price of under $20,000. After months of speculation, Ford has finally announced that its compact pickup truck is coming and that it’s called the Maverick. The truck will make its debut on June 8. Not a lot is known about it yet, but the company released a couple of videos and images that give a glimpse of the side and the rear of the truck. Ford is hyping it up by saying, ‘The truck you didn’t see coming is coming’. Are you excited?