Spiritually Speaking

Before our we get into the 7th chapter of Romans, a review of what leads up to it is in order. Romans 5:1 – 2 reads: “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.” These are blessed assurances for believers; we stand justified and have peace with God through the Lord Jesus Christ and rejoice in the hope of the Glory of God. However, these blessings are by faith and faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen, Hebrews 11:1. So while we hope (earnestly expect these blessings) we are unable to see them, while in reality we live in humble, frail human bodies, dealing day by day with the world, the flesh and the Devil. As believers, we recognize our propensity to sin, knowing God cannot condone sin, Habakkuk 1:13. Thus, Paul proceeds to explain how the factual truth of Romans 5:1 – 2 works out in our tangible living experience. Briefly summarized are the passages following Romans 5:2, which have been referenced in previous NW Connection articles.